GSMP to host 2021 Greater San Marcos Innovation Summit

The Greater San Marcos Partnership is set to host the 2021 Greater San Marcos Innovation Summit, featuring keynote speaker Andres Carvallo, professor of innovation and co-director of the Connected Infrastructure for Education, Demonstration, and Applied Research Consortium at Texas State University.

This year’s Greater San Marcos Innovation Summit, which will highlight the region’s innovation and achievements, takes place at Embassy Suites City of San Marcos Hotel and Conference Center on Tuesday, August 10 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

GSMP said Carvallo will discuss exclusive insights on new developments with applied research at Texas State, including living labs, networks, sensors and data software. “This keynote will address these one-of-a-kind techniques that will have a significant impact on research and development at the global scale,” GSMP said.

“Texas State University prides itself on being an innovation catalyst in the Texas Innovation Corridor,” Carvallo said. “As we continue to advance on the validation of existing technologies, evaluation of emerging technologies and development of new technologies, we are delivering innovative research solutions that are changing the world.”

A panel discussion will be held following Carvallo’s keynote address. The panel will feature three executives from new “disruptive companies” in the Texas Innovation Corridor, who will share why they chose the region for their businesses and innovations they are developing. GSMP President Jason Giulietti will moderate the conversation between Brandon Alexander, CEO of Iron Ox (Lockhart); Sean Bauld, COO of Sempulse (San Marcos); and Marcus Ruark, president of goodblend Texas (San Marcos).

“Like Silicon Valley or the Research Triangle, our region has emerged as the Texas Innovation Corridor,” Giulietti said in a statement. “Innovative and disruptive companies are clustering to Hays and Caldwell counties because they see the ingenuity taking place in our region and want to be a part of it.”

The innovation summit will finish with the seventh annual presentation of the Dick Burdick Award for Innovation, which is named after San Marcos innovator Dick Burdick. GSMP said a local company will receive the award for its ability to “find creative solutions to complex problems through innovative methods, ideas, products, and practices.”

Tickets for the 2021 Greater San Marcos Innovation Summit can be purchased at greatersanmarcostx.com/innovation-summit through August 8.