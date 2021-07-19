GSMP makes last call for 2021 Burdick Innovation Award nominations

The Greater San Marcos Partnership is making a last call for nominations for its 2021 Burdick Innovation Award.

The nomination deadline for this year’s Burdick award is Friday. Those interested in nominating a business located in Hays or Caldwell County can visit GreaterSanMarcosTX.com/Burdick-Award. GSMP is asking for nominations to include a brief statement describing how the company has used novel methods, ideas, products or practices to find innovative solutions.

“Now more than ever, our region is becoming a hot spot for commercial innovation, creativity and ingenuity,” said Jason Giulietti, president of the Greater San Marcos Partnership. “The Burdick Innovation Award recognizes and celebrates new ideas, processes and products, all while creating great-paying jobs.”

According to GSMP, the yearly honor is presented to creative companies who find innovative solutions to complex problems through unique methods, ideas, products and processes. GSMP has awarded companies from the Texas Innovation Corridor, which encompasses Hays and Caldwell counties, such as Bautex Systems, MicroPowers, Paratus Diagnostics, Quantum Mechanics, Thermon and Visionary Fiber Technologies.

GSMP has named the award after the late Dick Burdick, saying his, “unconventional creativity and out-of-the-box thinking led to the introduction of heat transfer cement.” Burdick founded and served as chairman of Thermon, Inc., which relocated to San Marcos in the 1970s, GSMP said. He received his namesake award at GSMP’s inaugural Innovation Summit in 2013. Burdick, who served as a long-standing business and community leader, died in 2018.

The 2021 Burdick Innovation Award will be presented during this year’s Greater San Marcos Innovation Summit on August 10 at the City of San Marcos Conference Center, beginning at 11:30 a.m.