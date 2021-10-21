GSMP receives inaugural Community Economic Development Award

The Greater San Marcos Partnership was recently honored with the inaugural Community Economic Development Award.

The accolade from the Texas Economic Development Council was given during an awards ceremony during the TEDC Annual Conference on Oct. 14. GSMP said the award honors “exemplary achievement in resilience and recovery for economic development in the state of Texas.”

“This is truly the community’s award,” GSMP President Jason Giulietti said. “The amazing and creative ideas that our region came up with in response to the economic challenges of the pandemic cemented this area’s reputation for targeted and innovative solutions. GSMP is honored to have helped facilitate these programs that made a tremendous impact on our community.”

The award highlighted GSMP’s efforts to create a one-stop online spot for comprehensive COVID-19 information, and the development of business webinars and virtual and hybrid events to help businesses during COVID-19. The award also took into consideration GSMP’s administration of the Hays County Emergency Cash Assistance Program which it helped provide $600,000 in grant funding to 92 local businesses. The award also highlighted GSMP’s Get HIRED! Job & Education Fair held in March.

GSMP said 55 applications were submitted for consideration of this year’s award. Judges considered five criteria, including innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives and secondary benefits.

“Our Community Economic Development Award honors the excellent work done by our communities, their leaders, and their economic development professionals,” said Greg Sims, 2021 chair of TEDC. “Each community recognized achieved excellence in economic development and substantially improved the economic base of their respective regions.”

The Community Economic Development Award follows GSMP’s silver award received from the International Economic Development Council for Economic Development Organization of the Year as well as the bronze award for its annual report.