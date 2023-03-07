Gunshots at apartment complex lead to arrest

A Spring, Texas, man is in custody following his arrest in connection to gunshots fired at an apartment complex Saturday.

Police said Armonnie William McNary Carter, 20, is charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony count of deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm, a felony count of stalking, a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass and two misdemeanor counts of accident involving damage to a vehicle.

According to a SMPD press release, officers were dispatched to The Cottages at Hillside Ranch, 1350 N. LBJ Dr., at approximately 3:20 a.m., Saturday in connection to a shots fired call.

Police said multiple 911 callers had reported that bullets were fired into an apartment building at the complex, prompting their response. In addition to reporting the gun shots, callers also reported hearing what was described as a vehicle crash.

Police said that upon arrival, they were provided with surveillance footage that showed a man firing 13 rounds from a handgun into the building. Using this, police were able to identify Carter after matching the description of the vehicle used to another offense that recently occurred in the same area.

In addition, police said they spoke to witnesses at the apartment complex who said they observed a man wearing a black ski mask and black clothing.

These witnesses also told officers that this same man then got into a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and proceeded to strike several parked vehicles while attempting to leave the complex.

Police said Carter was taken into custody without incident. Following his arrest, he was brought to the Hays County Law Enforcement Center, and was later brought before the magistrate.

Officers reported that a search warrant was executed at Carter’s residence, and located potential evidence including a firearm that may have been used during the shooting.

The vehicle involved was located a short time later at another apartment complex, this one on Craddock Avenue. The vehicle was found to have extensive front-end damage that police said was consistent with the crash that occurred at The Cottages. Additional evidence from this vehicle was also recovered from the scene.

Police said the apartment building was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported, noting that the preliminary investigation does suggest this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.