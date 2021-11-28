Hair Raisin’ Fundraiser to help Rotary Club of San Marcos Sun, 11/28/2021 - 4:00am Among the many people who didn’t cut their hair in 2020 because of COVID-19, San Marcos resident Peter Baen let his hair grow and grow. It grew to the point where people started offering to pay for his haircut. Out of those offers came an idea. Why not raise money ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Hair Raisin’ Fundraiser to help Rotary Club of San Marcos