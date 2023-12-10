Top, Hanukkah began Thursday with approximately 75 in attendance at the Historic Hays Courthouse for the lighting of the 12-foot Hanukkah menorah. Speakers included Rabbi Ari Weingarten, above, right, and San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and Hays County Judge Rubin Becerra. The lighting of the oil lamp was followed by singing and holiday foods.
Photos provided by Bruce Smith
HANUKKAH BEGINS
