HARDWOOD CHARM: Business partners open new venture focused on reclaiming, repurposing wood

It’s obvious the environmental benefits of reclaimed and repurposed wood.

Reclaimed wood diminishes the impact of logging while keeping valuable timber from making its way to the landfill thought of as no-good.

Texas/Iowa Reclaimed knows it too. The newly opened business located on Ranch Road 12, owned and operated by two business partner, Jules Middleton and Emilie Crockett, boast of the highest quality reclaimed products available.

“People love that it’s ‘green’ and so many are into repurposing,” Crockett said. “This is a lifetime product. Reclaimed beams are found in old structures and some also come from timber. Many have more tensile strength than steel. It's wonderful material with children, pets — you don’t have to worry about it.”

Crockett said she fell in love with the concept when she first became a client of Middleton's.

“We were building another house and I wanted the real deal — this built American — literally,” Crockett said of the reclaimed wood. “The day before we had our meeting, [Jules] posted on social media that she was looking for help and I was ready to do something for myself again. A few months later we were partners.”

The mission of the two is to connect with clients that appreciate the authenticity of reclaimed and share their belief that they can collectively create new life for a piece of history.

“Our featured installations include both residential and commercial venues, uniquely designed and crafted to aesthetically feature a perfect balance of both modern and old-world design,” said Middleton. “We enjoy educating our clients on reclaimed materials and specifying flooring, beams, barn boards and one-of-a-kind specialty items.”

They pull all the hardwoods from the northern part of the country where hardwoods are prevalent.

“This is material that built our country, and Jules has been at this for more than a decade and doing amazing work,” Crockett said. “She was at the point where she either needed to replicate herself, or call it quits. So, we decided to go big.”

Middleton said what sent their company apart is they have a nationally recognized design team, they are family owned and operated mill with more than 40 years of experience, and their wood is kiln-dried and environmentally safe.

“With design teams in both Texas and Iowa, we are a small collective of designers and reclaimed wood experts,” Middleton said. We work with our clients to elevate the interiors/exteriors of their projects with our organic, durable and gorgeous reclaimed material.”

They also have installers in both areas they can recommend; and have worked with some of the most well-known builders and architects around.

“Reclaimed wood can run neck to neck with new wood pricing these days,” Middleton said. “Customers love that reclaimed wood has a story and unique characteristics different from virgin lumber and gets noticed. Reclaimed beams and flooring is often the warmth and heart of the whole project.”