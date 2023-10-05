Harry Potter car is coming

The Harry Potter Ford Anglia is flying into Kyle, Texas on October 8, 2023.

This flying Ford Anglia used in scenes for the classic movie, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, will be featured on display at Buck’s Backyard located at 1750 S. FM 1626 in Buda from 1 to 9 p.m.

The public or Muggles as people are known in the Wizarding World swill have an opportunity to take pictures sitting inside the car for a minimum donation per person benefitting the Veteran programs at Hats Off For Veterans Inc. (HOFV).

Harry Potter props are encouraged, so bring them. Getting a selfie with this baby blue Ford Anglia 105E Deluxe is a one-of-a-kind opportunity, according to event organizers.

The public is encouraged to dress up as their favorite Harry Potter character and come out for an opportunity to take a picture inside this infamous flying car that made this movie such a blockbuster favorite.

There will be a 'Kid's Best Costume' contest at 3 p.m.

There will be an 'Adult's Best Costume' contest at 7 p.m. There will be great prizes for the winners! Feel free to dress up as any Harry Potter character you desire for the contest. Most creative always wins.

Buck’s Backyard is hosting this event proudly supporting HOFV, our Veterans, and their future.

While at the event, organizers said the public should please visit Buck’s bar and grill to check out their daily specials and drinks. There will be live music during the day including Full on Fiasco at 6 p.m., a local energetic cover band that will get you singing along and dancing to your favorite hits.

Hats Off For Veterans Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide financial assistance to veterans who are seeking to obtain their first higher educational degree, and to assist with employment professional development for those seeking a certification or license in a skilled trade.

The HOFV Scholarship and Grant Committee uses available funds to award Veterans pursuing their first undergraduate degree, or a certification or license for employment.

HOFV Inc. is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those who have served our country.

The HOFV Apprenticeship Incentive Grant is currently available for Veterans who need financial assistance to help pay for a certification or license towards a skilled job.

Applicants may request up to $250 per grant application. Already taken your apprenticeship test, received a passing score, and is seeking reimbursement for your exam fees?

If your exam and receipt date is not older than two months from today's date, apply for a reimbursement. All applications must be approved by the HOFV Scholarship and Grant Committee.

Please note that there are certain criteria to meet to be considered for this grant.

Applicants are not guaranteed an award unless they meet all the criteria.

The 2024-2025 scholarship application opens on February 1, 2024. There will be two awards in the amount of $1,000.

Each Veteran awardee will receive $500 per semester for the 20242025 academic year. The purpose of the HOFV scholarship fund is to demonstrate our commitment to the Veterans in their endeavors toward attaining a higher education degree.

HOFV serves Veterans who reside in Caldwell, Comal, Hays, Guadalupe, and Travis Counties.

For more information regarding HOFV Inc., please email Lisa@HOFV.org, or visit www. HOFV.org.