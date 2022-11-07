HARVEST MOON RISES: Wimberley Institute of Culture hosts annual dinner, dance at Fischer Hall

Wimberley’s Harvest Moon peaked on Sunday night as the Wimberley Institute of Culture’s annual dinner and dance fundraiser lit up the night sky at Fischer Hall.

“It was a fantastic turn out,” WIC Board Member Debra Billups said. “We sold out on our tickets. Everybody had an absolute ball. We had great music, great food, it was just a lot of fun.”

Eric Hokkanen hosted the entertainment for the evening at the historic Fischer Hall with barbecue from Old 300 BBQ.

The Harvest Moon Dinner and Dance is the fall fundraiser for WIC and the Wimberley Valley Museum.

Like the Pie Social in the spring, also a WIC organized function, WIC sponsors activities that make Wimberley fun while preserving the heritage of the entire Wimberley Valley. These two functions are the only fundraisers that help to keep the museum up and running.

The Wimberley Valley Museum consists of two historical homes. The Winters-Wimberley House was listed on the National Registry of Historical Places in 2002. The Wimberley-Hughes House was listed as a Texas Historic Landmark in 2016. These two homes were incremental in the establishment of Wimberley as a mill and ultimately as a town.

“We are still adding up how much was raised, but every one is saying that it was very successful,” Billups said.

For more information on how to join the Wimberley Institute of Cultures and support the Wimberley Valley Museum, go visit www.wimwic.org.