Hays businesses receive dividends

Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder- owned company and the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has distributed $340 million in dividends to over 69,000 Texas businesses, representing approximately 92% of the company’s policyholders, according to a press release Wednesday.

Of those businesses, 532 are in Hays County and received $3,031,942 in dividends, which they can use to reinvest back into their businesses and local communities, the press release stated. Texas Mutual awarded its first dividend in 1999, making this the 25th consecutive year of the program and bringing the total delivered back to Texas businesses to over $4 billion.

“This year, we’re celebrating 25 years of dividends– 25 years of rewarding our policyholders for their dedication to creating safer workplaces and trusting us to protect their businesses,” said Jeanette Ward, president and CEO of Texas Mutual. “We’re proud to have policyholders who are helping us achieve our mission of creating a stronger, safer Texas.”

Policyholders have the opportunity to earn dividends for their commitment to safety and time with Texas Mutual.

“The Texas Mutual dividend program rewards businesses for their commitment to keeping their employees safe, and we are honored to be a part of it,” said Scott Burton, president of Benchmark Insurance Group. “Receiving these dividends is a huge win for policyholders, and employers across Hays County are so grateful to Texas Mutual for their support.”

While dividends have been annually awarded since 1999, they are based on performance and therefore are not guaranteed. Additionally, dividends must comply with Texas Department of Insurance regulations.