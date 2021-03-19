Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center names new Executive Director

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has named a new executive director after an “aggressive search” conducted by the HCWC Board of Directors with help from the D Crosson Group LLC.

Melissa Rodriguez, who has worked for HCWC for 19 years and currently serves as its Director of Community Partnerships, has been named the new Executive Director.

“I’m so excited to take on this new role,” Rodriguez said. “I believe wholeheartedly in the HCWC mission to create an environment where violence and abuse are not tolerated in our community and to support victims of abuse. We have worked through so much together especially during the pandemic and maintained consistent, quality services. I’m really proud of that, but there is much more we want to do. I can’t wait to work with our fabulous staff, Board of Directors and volunteers to keep moving our mission forward.”

Rodriguez was selected into her new position after current Executive Director Marla Johnson announced her retirement after 28 years with HCWC. D Crosson Group LLC’s Diane Crosson worked with the HCWC’s board as it searched for a new executive director. HCWC said the board received input from staff members and community members during its search. The expansive hunt for its new executive director spanned across the nation and even outside of the U.S., with one candidate currently working in China, the HCWC said.

“The decision of the Executive Transition Committee was unanimous,” HCWC Board President Katie McVaney said. “Melissa has very impressive skills and experience and will be backed up by the competent HCWC staff. The board is prepared to support her as we continue to move forward to address the community’s needs. We are confident she is the best person for the job.”

Johnson will retire from HCWC on March 31. She said she’s excited for HCWC and will support Rodriguez in her new role.

“I think the HCWC Board has done a great job of managing this transition,” Johnson said. “Melissa is an excellent choice as a leader to move HCWC out of the pandemic restrictions while continuing to stretch to meet the growing community need.”

According to the HCWC, it served 2,023 victims of abuse in 2020 and modified its services in response to COVID-19 without interruption to its 24-hour services. HCWC operates the McCoy Family Shelter, Roxanne’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, counseling and legal advocacy services for victims of abuse and abuse prevention programs. HCWC is building transitional housing for victims, which is expected to be completed by December.

For more information about HCWC services, call 512-396-4357(HELP) 24 hours daily.