Hays CISD employees to receive a pay increase

As the Hays CISD student enrollment rate grows, the district’s Board of Trustees approved to increase its employment salary as well.

A 4% pay increase for all employees will roll out next school year, raising the starting teacher salary in Hays CISD to $50,000.

Additionally, bilingual teachers will receive a stipend of $5,000 to $6,000, and a $1,500 sign-on bonus.

The pay increase is aimed to encourage employee retention and new hires. The district expects around 700 to 1,200 new students each coming year, according to the Board of Trustees.

In-demand job postings for Hays CISD include teachers, paraprofessionals, maintenance workers, custodians, child-nutritionists and transportation drivers.

The district will host a job fair for all positions from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 at the Performing Arts Center in Kyle.