Hays CISD student dies of possible accidental fentanyl poisoning, SMPD investigating

A 14-year old Hays CISD student died in San Marcos during the district’s winter break.

In a letter to Hays CISD families, Superintendent Eric Wright said one student died during the break, which the district suspects that an “accidental fentanyl poisoning may be to blame,” although autopsy results have not come back.

“This is a crisis that has touched every high school in our district and half of our middle schools,” Wright wrote in the letter. “And while I used numbers to illustrate the magnitude of the crisis, we can never forget that each and every incident involves a precious child — a student who has parents, siblings, and friends, and who is a part of our greater school district family.”

City of San Marcos officials said the San Marcos Police Department responded to a residence in the Blanco Vista neighborhood on Jan. 3 at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a family member found a 14-year-old female unconscious in her room. Officials said her family was instructed on CPR via 911 dispatch.

EMS responders attempted life-saving measures upon arrival but were unsuccessful, officials said.

SMPD and its criminal investigation division are actively investigating the incident. Officials said an accidental narcotics overdose is suspected but isn’t conclusive without final medical reports.

Hays CISD said this would mark the fifth student who has died from fentanyl this school year, pending final toxicology reports.

Hays CISD said there were three additional cases of suspected accidental fentanyl poisonings involving students as young as 7th grade during the winter break.

“My heart breaks for our families affected by this horrible crisis,” Wright said. “There are simply no words that can ease their pain. I do hope that by respecting the seriousness of the fentanyl epidemic and by continuing the conversation, we can save lives right here at home, in our very own school district.”

Hays CISD recommends resources and tools regarding fentanyl at www.hayscisd.net/fentanyl.