Hays CISD voters elect new board of trustee, in favor of $115 million bond

Hays CISD released an official election canvassed report Monday, May 16.

Voters of the May 7 election will see a new Board of Trustees and a $115,649,800 bond package implemented.

District 4 trustee seat candidates were Byron Severance, a small-business owner, and Amy Grant, a health care specialist.

Severance won with 1,151 votes. Grant received 854 votes.

“We all know Merideth [Keller] is a hard act to follow but I promise to work hard for this district and make her and all of you proud,” Severance said.

Merideth Keller previously held the district 4 trustee seat.

District 5 trustee seat candidates were Bear Heiser, a sales and marketing consultant, and incumbent Esperanza Orosco, who was first elected to the board in 2016.

Orosco won with 838 votes. Heiser received 468 votes.

“I am so grateful that our community gave me their vote of confidence,” Orosco said. “I look forward to continuing to strive to be the best for the sake of our students and families.”

The race for District 2 trustee seat, held by Esmeralda Pérez-González, was canceled due to the lack of a challenger.

Bond Proposition A passed with 2,570 votes in favor and 2,440 against. The bond package is expected to fund two new elementary schools, a new district administration building, an expansion to Live Oak Academy and a purchase of 55 new school buses.

Hays CISD anticipates the new additions to accommodate for the rapid growth in students and employees. With 21,731 students currently enrolled in the 2021-2022 school year, the district forecasts 34,151 students by the 2031-2032 school year.