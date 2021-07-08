Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate among highest in surrounding counties

Hays County has the second highest COVID-19 vaccination rate compared to five surrounding counties — Blanco, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe and Travis — according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS reports that 120,933 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday, approximately 61.73% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 103,348 residents have been fully vaccinated — 52.73% of the eligible population.

In the surrounding counties, Travis County has the highest vaccination rate. According to the DSHS, 766,066 Travis County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday, approximately 70.1% of 1,092,827 eligible residents who are 12 years or older, while 665,652 residents have been fully vaccinated — 60.91% of the eligible population.

In Blanco County, 5,544 residents have received one vaccine dose — 52.31% of 10,598 eligible residents — and 4,971 residents have been fully vaccinated, 46.91%.

The DSHS states that 18,476 Caldwell County residents have received one vaccine dose, 49.4% of the eligible population, and 15,497 citizens have been fully vaccinated.

In Comal County, 79,307 residents have received at least one vaccine dose — 59.5% of the eligible population — and 69,729 citizens have been fully vaccinated.

According to the DSHS, 73,307 residents in Guadalupe County have received one vaccine dose, 52.55% of the eligible population, and 65,087 residents have been fully vaccinated — 46.53%.

In Hays County, 94.02% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.84% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, more than 32,000 San Marcos residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday. According to the DSHS, 32,500 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 38,033 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose.

The DSHS stated that 14,403,502 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 12,106,450 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.