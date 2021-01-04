Hays County elected officials to be sworn in Tuesday

Hays County newly elected and re-elected officials will be sworn into Hays County Offices during Tuesday's commissioners court meeting.

There will also be the approval and acceptance of official bonds for each office.

A number of individuals will also be sworn in and confirmed to the Hays County Historical Commission.

Later, the appointments of Commissioner Walt Smith, and Dan O’Brien will be confirmed to the City of Dripping Springs Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones No. 1 and No. 2 Board. Smith’s term will expire on Dec. 31 2022 and O’Brien’s on Dec. 31, 2021.

In other business, the commissioners will vote to authorize payment to Farber Specialty Vehicles for the Office of Emergency Services for a grant funded command vehicle.

The command truck was grant funded through the Office of the Governor, Homeland Security program and no county funds are required.

They will also vote to authorize payment to Texian Geospatial and Asset Solutions, LLC. of $3,605 for a GPS receiver.

There will also be discussion of whether to call for a public hearing on Jan. 19 to establish a "No Dumping" zone on Plum Creek Road South between Grist Mill Road and the low-water crossing.

The need for a “No Dumping” zone comes in response to multiple instances of household trash dumping on the west side of Plum Creek Road South. There would also need to be signage adjacent to a wooded area within the ROW between Grist Mill Road and the low-water crossing.

The commissioners will also discuss authorization of a Professional Service Agreement between Hays County and Garver, LLC to provide engineering design and support services for Drainage and Low Water Crossing Improvements at Bear Creek Pass and Sycamore Creek Drive in Precinct 4 as part of the Road Bond Program.

This particular project is one of the highest priorities in Precinct 4 and the County, according to the posted agenda. Garver, LLC was selected by the commissioners court to enter into contract negotiations on Dec. 22, 2020.

There will also be discussion and possible authorization to execute Professional Service Agreement between Hays County and Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. to provide additional surveying, engineering and environmental permitting services for the design of Fischer Store Road Safety Improvements project in Precinct 3 as part of the 2016 Road Bond Program.

The Fischer Store Road at RM 2325 Safety Improvements project will be funded by the Transportation Department for revisions to environmental documents and reports to meet 2020 requirements, design revisions per TxDOT and TCEQ review. This includes culvert, utility relocation and ROW coordination and developing new ROW documents to convey ROW from County to TxDOT. These additional services are an extension of the work authorized through the previous contracts executed May 21, 2019 and March 29, 2016.

The commissioners may also discuss the reconstitution of the Hays County Parks and Open Space Advisory Commission.

The commissioners court meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St. Those wishing to speak during public comment can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk.