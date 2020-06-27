Hays County Food Bank searches for healthy volunteers amid pandemic

The Hays County Food Bank is looking for healthy volunteers to help feed San Marcos and county residents.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the food bank is prioritizing safety and limiting shifts to a few volunteers at a time to ensure proper social distancing.

The food bank is also screening volunteers before registering and signing up for a shift. The food bank asks if volunteers are experiencing any of the following symptoms: cough; shortness of breath; chills; repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; headache; sore throat; loss of taste or smell; diarrhea; feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100°F; or if they have been in close contact with (within 6 feet of) anyone lab-confirmed with COVID-19.

Volunteers who answer no to the questions may sign up for a shift or register as a new volunteer.

The food bank is asking that anyone who feels ill, is at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 or if they’re a primary caregiver to someone who is at a higher risk to not volunteer. All volunteers are asked to have their own mask to wear during their shift and to ensure the mask covers their nose and mouth.

Before allowing a person to volunteer, they must receive a temperature check and will be asked an extended list of screening questions and will be asked if there have been any changes between shifts.

Volunteers are also asked to wash their hands frequently and refrain from touching their face. The food bank will provide hand sanitizer. Gloves must be worn while handling food.

Shifts are available with the food bank’s food rescue, warehouse and distribution teams. Food rescue volunteers undergo additional training and are responsible for gathering food from the food bank’s partners such as H-E-B, Sam’s Club and Night Hawk Foods. Warehouse volunteers are responsible for sorting through donated foods. Distribution volunteers help with the food bank’s food distributions.

The Hays County Food Bank provides an average of 2,555 individuals with food assistance each week. The food bank is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and generosity from the public. In 2019, the food bank provide over 1 million pounds of food to households throughout the county.

To volunteer with the food bank visit http://haysfoodbank.org/give-time.aspx. Questions can be answered by calling the Hays County Food Bank’s volunteer coordinator at 512-392-8300 extension 222 or by email at mtorres@haysfoodbank.org.