Hays County Food Bank works together to make difference for those without shelter

Texas had an estimated 27,229 experiencing homelessness on any given day as of January 2020, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

And the Hays County Food Bank says the county is no stranger to poverty. There is a growing number of residents living in the Hays County community without reliable access to housing, the food bank added.

In a recent article on the relationship between food insecurity and housing instability (Lee et al., 2021), researchers found families who experienced food insecurity were 62% more likely to experience housing instability, meaning those who are struggling to afford rent or mortgage each month, squeezing multiple households into a single household home, or being evicted. Additionally, the article also notes that many organizations focus on either food insecurity or housing instability.

The Hays County Food Bank highlighted efforts to improve conditions for unsheltered residents.

Homeless Coalition of Hays County

Hays County Food Bank is a member of the Homeless Coalition of Hays County, a group of local organizations and individuals collaborating to reach functionally zero unhoused people and families in Hays County. The coalition advocates on behalf of those without shelter and raises awareness about the current needs of the unsheltered community, the food bank said.

Kitchen Not Required

Hays County Food Bank also creates a variety of food bags loaded with shelf-stable, easy open, and no-kitchen required foods. The food bank said Transitional Unsheltered Food bags can be requested at our public food distributions, which include items that need no refrigeration like carrots, onions, potatoes, apples, and oranges, along with protein and bakery items upon availability. Visit haysfoodbank.org for the food distribution schedule or call 512-392-8300.

The food bank also works with the local Salvation Army, El Buen Pastor, and the HOME Center of Central Texas to help distribute smaller versions of these bags to those who need them most. TUF bags focus on shelf-stable items people without access to a kitchen can prepare.

Recently, First Presbyterian Church of San Marcos donated much needed funds and time to fill 300 commodity bags for our unsheltered community. Not only did they provide for the food, but they also packed socks, first aid kits, and uplifting messages. If you would like to schedule a collaboration like this, please contact our Community Relations Coordinator Iris Tate at itate@haysfoodbank.org.

Food for the Temporarily Sheltered

February marks the start of a brand new program where the food bank will deliver full-sized kitchen not required food bags to those seeking rental assistance that have been temporarily placed in local hotel/motel rooms. Anyone needing help with temporary housing assistance can reach out to the HOME Center (homecentertx.org), Southside Community Center (southsidecommunitycenter.org), or Together for a Cause (togetherforacause.org). If you need assistance with food through the food bank’s new motel delivery program, please contact programs@haysfoodbank.org or call 512-392-8300 x225.

Hot Meals Daily

Southside Community Center provides hot meals, and those without shelter are invited to visit daily. The Hays County Food Bank provides recipe ingredients at no cost to this organization to aid in the preparation of these hot meals. Hot meals are served daily at 5 p.m. Southside also has a limited space for those seeking shelter. Visit southsidecommunitycenter.org for more information on their services.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Federal programs like SNAP also exist to assist those in need, but applying for benefits can be confusing. Hays County Food Bank can help through their resource assistance program. Schedule an appointment with a knowledgeable navigator. Call (512) 392-8300 x225 or visit haysfoodbank.org/snap-assistance.aspx to schedule your appointment.

Disaster Weather and the Those Without Shelter

Hays County has seen hard freezes, flooding, severe thunderstorms, and unyielding heat, which are potentially deadly for those without a reliable shelter. Hays County Food Bank partners with San Marcos Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) during emergency shelter events like these to provide food for snacks and meals for people housed in temporary shelters.

Information provided by Hays County Food Bank