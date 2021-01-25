Hays County prepares vaccination plans

The Hays County Commissioners Court will review a variety of contracts in preparation for future distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A shipment of 1,950 Pfizer vaccines arrived on Friday and vaccination appointments began on Monday.

The commissioners will vote to authorize the purchase of an ultra-cold freezer using $7K from a Department of State Health Services (DSHS) COVID-19 CoAg Grant to store COVID-19 vaccines.

They will also vote on executing a contract between the Hays County Health Department and Hill Country Med Waste for medical waste disposal related to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The contract would provide the health department with medical waste pickup on an as needed basis. The department’s request for funding for this under the DSHS IMM/LOCAL COVID-19 Grant was approved.

The commissioners will likely approve submitting and accepting a grant award from DSHS up to $73K to support the Immunization/Locals COVID-19 Program for the Hays County Health Department. The funds will be utilized to provide supplies for vaccine distribution.

They will also amend the DSHS Coronavirus 2019 Response Contract for equipment related to vaccine storage related to COVID-19.

Due to the COVID-19 vaccine production, funds previously budgeted for COVID-19 tests will be used to purchase additional office supplies, one freezer, two AEDs and one generator to be used at vaccine locations. The amendment would reallocate $7,261 from the general supplies fund to the office supplies and operating equipment funds.

The commissioners will discuss authorize countywide operations and the local health department to purchase and install a new generator at the Med Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic location for $25K.

The health department is required to have all COVID-19 vaccine refrigerators and ultracold freezers on a source of backup power in the case of a power outage. The product and labor will be provided under the county electrical services contract with CT Electric, and will be funded under the Local Health Department DSHS COVID-19 CoAg Grant.

They will also consider executing a Vaccine Administration Agreement between Hays County and Curative Medical Associates, Inc, for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

The agreement would allow for a flexible approach to the administration of vaccines as Hays County receives them.

In other COVID-19 business, the commissioners will vote to authorize the Development Services Department to administratively grant extensions to current development and onsite sewage facility projects impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The pandemic impacted various projects and caused delays that changed the timelines, requiring extensions.

In other business, there will be a discussion of converting three vacant transportation deputy positions to corrections officer positions.

The commissioners court meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Those wishing to speak during public comment can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk.