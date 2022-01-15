Hays County reports 3 COVID-19 fatalities, 470 new cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported three COVID-19-related fatalities Friday.

A Wimberley man over age 100, a Buda man in his 80s and a San Marcos man in his 60s were among those who died from the coronavirus. Hays County has recorded 423 COVID-19-related fatalities.

An additional 470 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 hospitalizations and 12 hospital discharges were recorded in a limited report released Friday, which included information from Jan. 13-14.

Hays County has recorded 39,649 COVID-19 cases since the first confirmed case within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. There are currently 6,771 cases considered active.

There were 22 residents hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday — 14 who are unvaccinated and eight who are vaccinated. The county stated that of the 14 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, nine are non-ICU patients, three are in the ICU and on a ventilator and two are in the ICU and not on a ventilator. Additionally, four of the residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are non-ICU patients, three are in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is currently in the ICU and not on a ventilator. Hays County has recorded 1,474 total hospitalizations since the pandemic’s onset.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 48,390 lab-confirmed cases Friday. There have now been 4,503,154 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 31,312 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 11,851 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Friday is 36.26%.

At Texas State University there have been 2,753 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1, 2021 — 2,342 among students and 411 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 590 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 40 active COVID-19 cases at the time of publication — 33 among 8,200 students and seven among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Hays County, the local health department stresses the importance of taking precautions to limit the spread, including frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask indoors around large groups of people.

Hays County residents who take an at-home COVID-19 test can now upload their results to the local health department at https://arcg.is/1G4P1r. The county stated that all information is confidential and no identifying information is collected. Additionally, these reports will not be included in the county’s official case count but will help the local health department better understand spread within the community.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY

A “No appointment needed” vaccine clinic is available at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

According to the DSHS, 137,043 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 63.65% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older. Additionally, 161,470 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 74.96% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 47,55 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.