Hays County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant to discuss fentanyl crisis at upcoming Rotary Club meeting

In the last year, there have been 10 deaths due to Fentanyl related drug overdose poisonings in the Hays County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and multiple other deaths within the city limits of San Marcos, Kyle and Buda. Most of these deaths involve youth, with several of the overdose poisonings occurring on school campuses.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dennis Gutierrez will discuss this crisis at the Rotary Club of San Marcos on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at noon. Parents should be especially vigilant with Halloween approaching about inspecting treats before allowing children to eat what has been handed out to them.

The severity of this crisis has united all local Hays County law enforcement offices and the Drug Enforcement Agency to form a task force to investigate and prosecute the dealers of this dangerous and deadly drug, and to educate the public about fentanyl and other drugs that can be 100 to 1,000 times more potent than morphine.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler has vowed to educate as many people as possible about fentanyl and tasked his Community Outreach Unit to do presentations at schools for the kids, PTO/Booster programs, civic groups, businesses, churches, and any other group that wants to learn more about fentanyl.

“The tragic deaths of these kids have not slowed down the number of children trying or continuing to use Fentanyl related drugs,” Cutler said. He added that there are reports of overdoses at homes and schools and the sheriff’s department is trying to educate people on the signs and dangers of these dangerous drugs in hopes that parents will talk to their kids. “We need everyone’s help to slow down this crisis,” Cutler said.

Lt. Gutierrez started his career with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office in December of 1987, several weeks after graduating from Southwest Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement. He holds a Master Peace Officer License and Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and National instructor certifications among his achievements. With almost 35 years of experience with the agency, he has worked and supervised many of the bureaus and units of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently the supervisor of the Community Services Division which includes the Community Outreach, Animal Control, and the Government Security Units and is also the primary Public Information Officer and Off-Duty Job Coordinator.

The meeting will be at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 105 Bintu Dr., San Marcos. Visitors are welcome.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos