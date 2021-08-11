Hays County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in Wimberley theft

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in a theft at a Wimberley boutique.

HCSO is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons seen in surveillance video. Officials said a female pictured in the video stole a large cowhide duffle bag from Wall Street Western Boutique on the Square in Wimberley. A male was accompanying the female and acted as a lookout during the incident, HCSO said.

Officials stated that the female has black sleeve tattoo on her left arm. This incident occurred on July 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Gieselman at Benjamin.gieselman@co.hays.tx.us, or by phone at 512-393-7803 and refer to case number HCSO 2021-46332. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to the Tip Line: P3tips.com or the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office mobile app available on the Apple store or Google Play store.