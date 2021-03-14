Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office's Citizens Academy accepting applications

Sun, 03/14/2021 - 5:00am

Sheriff Gary Cutler announced that the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is now accepting applications for the 2021 class, tentatively starting April 8. Applications are due March 15. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is a 45-hour program designed to give the citizens of Hays County a working knowledge ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021