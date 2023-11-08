Hays County Unofficial Election results are listed

For the Uniform Election held Tuesday, Nov. 7, including the Constitutional Amendment and local jurisdictions elections for Hays County, the Hays County Election Office has posted the following unofficial results. In the city of San Marcos, voters re-elected Alyssa Garza to serve another term on the City Council representing Place 3. Garza was running unopposed and received 2,980 votes. In the race for City Council Place 4, incumbent Shane Scott was re-elected with 2,335 votes, 67.52% of the vote. Atom Von Arndt received 1123 votes for City Council Place 4, representing 32.48% of the voter turnout. In that race, the total votes were 3,458 with 755 undervotes reported. An undervote refers to a voter’s choosing not to vote for a candidate when only one candidate is listed on the ballot.

An overvote is said to occur when someone is able to vote for more than one candidate.

In the city of Kyle, the race for mayor was won by incumbent Mayor Travis Mitchell, who received 1,173 votes representing 51.33% of total votes cast.

Other mayoral candidates included Yvonne Flores-Cale with 623 votes and 27.26%; Linda Tenorio, with 335 votes and 14.66%; and Robert Ferguson with 154 votes and 6.74%.Also for the city of Kyle, Robert Rizo was elected to City Council, District 2 with 577 votes. He ran without opposition.

In the city’s other race for City Council, District 4, Lauralee Harris is declared the unofficial winner, beating Jake Webb, Marc McKinney and Claudia Zapata. Harris received 284 votes and 31.59%; Webb had 204 votes; McKinney had 155 votes; and Zapata had 256 votes.

In Hays County, voters easily approved Propositions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, although the vote here was closer. Also passed were Propositions 8, 9, 11 and 14. Hays County voters rejected Propositions 10, 12 and 13. Statewide, voters approved all but one of the 14 Propositions on the ballot, rejecting Proposition 13. Proposition 1 requires state and local governments to provide evidence that regulation of generally accepted farming and ranching practices is needed to protect the public from danger. This passed statewide with 80% and 1,594,867 votes, and 394,207 against.

Proposition 1, Hays County, Passed

Requires that state and local governments provide evidence that regulation of some accepted farming and ranching practices is needed to protect the public from danger.

Absentee Voting

Cast Votes: 665, with Undervotes: 11 and Overvotes: 0

For: 414

%: 62.26

Against: 251

%: 37.74

Cast Votes: 12,799, with Undervotes: 163 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 8,412

%: 65.72

Against: 4,387

%: 34.28

Cast Votes: 2674, with Undervotes: 32 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 1,804

%: 67.46

Against: 870

%: 32.54

Cast Votes: 116,138, with Undervotes: 206 and Overvotes: 0

Total

For: 10,630

%: 65.87

Against: 5,508

%: 34.13

Proposition 2, Hays County, Passed

Allows for cities and counties to exempt child care providers from property taxes on any facility used to run a child care business.

State

For: 1,253,809

80%

Against: 394,207

20%

Cast Votes: 661 with Undervotes: 341 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 457

%: 69.14

Against: 204

% 30.86

Early Voting

For: 8,444

%: 66.90

Against: 4,177

%: 33.10

Cast Votes: 12,621 with Undervotes: 85 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For 1,822

% 69.52

Against 799

% 30.48

Cast Votes: 15,903, with Undervotes: 441 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 10,723

%: 67.43

Against: 5,180

%: 32.57

Proposition 3, Hays County, Passed

Requires that lawmakers ask voters for authorization before they could impose any new state taxes on residents that would be based on net worth or wealth.

State

For: 1,359,376

69%

Against: 596,914

31%

Cast Votes: 658 with Undervotes: 18 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 338

%: 51.37

Against: 320

%: 48.63

Cast Votes: 12644, with Undervotes: 298 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 7,369

%: 58.19

Against: 5,295

%: 41.81

Cast Votes: 2626, with Undervotes: 80 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 1,376

%: 52.40

Against: 1,250

%: 47.60

Cast Votes: 15948 with Undervotes: 396 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 9,083

%: 56.95

Against: 6,865

%: 43.05

Proposition 4, Hays County, Passed

Allows the state to spend $18 billion on property tax cuts for homeowners and businesses, cut school districts’ tax rates and enact other tax changes. This proposition passed statewide with 84% of the vote.

State

For: 1,665,707

84%

Against: 307,994

16%

Cast Votes: 667 with Undervotes: 9 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 551

%: 82.61

Against: 116

%: 17.39

Cast Votes: 12,756, with Undervotes: 206 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 10,998

%: 86.22

Against: 1,758

%: 13.78

Cast Votes: 2631, with Undervotes: 75 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 2,193

%: 83.35

Against: 438

%: 16.65

Cast Votes: 16054, with Undervotes: 290 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 13,742

%: 85.60

Against: 2,312

%: 14.40

Proposition 5, Hays County, Passed

Authorizes the state to create the Texas University Fund, a $3.9 billion endowment to help what are termed emerging research universities across the state to enhance their research capabilities.

State

For: 1,244,218

64%

Against: 709,553

36%

Cast Votes: 650, with Undervotes: 26 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 477

%: 73.38

Against: 173

%: 26.62

Cast Votes: 12621, with Undervotes: 341 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 8,444

%: 66.90

Against: 4,177

%: 33.10

Cast Votes: 2643, with Undervotes: 63 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 1,883

%: 71.24

Against: 760

%: 28.76

Cast Votes: 15914, with Undervotes: 430 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 10,804

%: 67.89

Against: 5,110

%: 32.11

Proposition 6, Hays County, Passed

Creates a water fund administered by the Texas Water Development Board to support various projects that include fixing Texas' aging, deteriorating pipes, acquiring additional water sources and mitigating water loss.

State

For: 1,522,070

77%

Against: 444,628

23%

Cast Votes: 661, with Undervotes: 15 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 567

%: 85.78

Against: 94

%: 14.22

Cast Votes: 12278, with Undervotes: 234 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 10,664

%: 83.63

Against: 2,084

%: 16.37

Cast Votes: 2654, with Undervotes: 52 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 2,204

%: 83.04

Against: 450

%: 16.96

Cast Votes: 16043, with Undervotes: 301 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 13,415

%: 83.62

Against: 2,628

%: 16.38

Proposition 7, Hay County, Passed

Creates an energy fund allowing officials to distribute loans and grants to companies with the purpose of building new natural gas-fueled power plants.

State

For: 1,286,112

66%

Against: 677,259

34%

Cast Votes: 662, with Undervotes: 14 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 368

%: 55.59

Against: 294

%: 44.41

Cast Votes: 12700, with Undervotes: 262 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 6,936

%: 54.61

Against: 5,764

%: 45.39

Cast Votes: 2653, with Undervotes: 53 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 1,412

%: 53.22

Against: 1,241

%: 46.78

Cast Votes: 16015, with Undervotes: 329 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 8,716

%: 54.42

Against: 7,299

%: 45.58

Proposition 8, Hays County, Passed

Creates a broadband infrastructure fund in the state where $1.5 billion is to be allocated to expand internet availability in Texas, in areas where approximately 7 million people now lack access.

State

For: 1,352,078

69%

Against: 602,324

31%

Cast Votes: 655, with Undervotes: 21 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 521

%: 79.54

Against: 134

%: 20.46

Cast Votes: 12650, with Undervotes: 312 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 9,251

%: 73.13

Against: 3,399

%: 26.87

Cast Votes: 2627, with Undervotes: 79 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 1917

%: 72.97

Against: 710

%: 27.03

Cast Votes: 15932, with Undervotes: 412 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 11,689

%: 73.37

Against: 4,243

%: 26.63

Proposition 9, Hays County, Passed

Provides certain categories of retired Texas teachers with cost-of-living raises to their monthly pension checks.

State

For: 1,663,516

84%

Against: 324,783

16%

Cast Votes: 670, with Undervotes: 6 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 581

%: 86.72

Against: 89

%: 13.28

Cast Votes: 12807, with Undervotes: 155 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 10,938

%: 85.41

Against: 1,869

%: 14.59

Cast Votes: 2685, with Undervotes: 21 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 2,348

%: 87.45

Against: 337

%: 12.55

Cast Votes: 16162, with Undervotes: 182 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 13,867

%: 85.80

Against: 2,295

%: 14.20

Proposition 10, Hays County, Rejected

Exempting school districts, cities and counties from collecting property taxes on the value of equipment and inventory held by medical and biomedical product manufacturers.

State

For: 1,076,752

56%

Against: 856,932

44%

Cast Votes: 653, with Undervotes: 23 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 306

%: 46.86

Against: 347

%: 53.14

Cast Votes: 12519, with Undervotes: 443 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 5,597

%: 44.71

Against: 6,922

%: 55.29

Cast Votes: 2604, with Undervotes: 102 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 1,155

%: 44.35

Against: 1,449

%: 55.65

Cast Votes: 15776, with Undervotes: 568 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 7,058

%: 44.74

Against: 8,718

%: 55.26

Proposition 11, Hays County, Passed

Permits conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by property taxes to fund recreational development and improvement. Eleven Texas counties are already authorized to do this.

State

For: 1,167,731

63%

Against: 700,512

37%

Cast Votes: 631, with Undervotes: 45 and Overvotes:0

Absentee Voting

For: 486

%: 77.02

Against: 145

%: 22.98

Cast Votes: 12199, with Undervotes: 763 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 8,388

%: 68.76

Against: 3811

%: 31.24

Cast Votes: 2534, with Undervotes: 172 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 1,772

%: 69.93

Against: 762

%: 30.07

Cast Votes: 15364, with Undervotes: 980 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 10,646

%: 69.29

Against: 4718

%: 30.71

Proposition 12, Hays County, Passed

Abolishes Galveston County’s office of the county treasurer, an office that exists in other Texas counties.

State

For: 955,287

54%

Against: 824,719

46%

Cast Votes: 593, with Undervotes: 83 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 331

%: 55.82

Against: 262

%: 44.18

Cast Votes: 11354, with Undervotes: 1608 and Overvotes: 3

Early Voting

For: 5,363

%: 47.23

Against: 5,991

%: 52.77

Cast Votes: 2359, with Undervotes: 347 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 994

%: 42.14

Against: 1,365

%: 57.86

Cast Votes: 14306, with Undervotes: 2038 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 6,688

%: 46.75

Against: 7,618

%: 53.25

Proposition 13, Hays County, Rejected

Increasing the mandatory retirement age for state judges from 75 to 79 and the minimum retirement age from 70 to 75.

State rejected this proposition that would permit judges to retire at a later age. Barely over one-third of Texans voted in favor of it.

State

For: 737,148

38%

Against: 1,201

62%

Cast Votes: 654, with Undervotes: 21 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 274

%: 41.90

Against: 380

%: 58.10

Cast Votes: 12459, with Undervotes: 503 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 5,003

%: 40.16

Against: 7,456

%: 59.84

Cast Votes: 2583, with Undervotes: 123 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 985

%: 38.13

Against: 1,598

%: 61.87

Cast Votes: 15696, with Undervotes: 647 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 6,262

%: 39.90

Against: 9,434

%: 60.10

Proposition 14, Hays County, Passes

Creating a centennial parks conservation fund to invest more than $1 billion to create and improve state parks.

State

For: 1,483,197

76%

Against: 470,967

24%

Cast Votes: 653, with Undervotes: 23 and Overvotes: 0

Absentee Voting

For: 544

%: 83.31

Against: 109

%: 16.69

Cast Votes:12674, with Undervotes: 288 and Overvotes: 0

Early Voting

For: 10,205

%: 80.52

Against: 2,469

%: 19.48

Cast Votes: 2648, with Undervotes: 58 and Overvotes: 0

Election Day

For: 2,186

%: 82.55

Against: 462

%: 17.45

Cast Votes: 15975, with Undervotes: 369 and Overvotes: 0

Totals

For: 12,935

%: 80.97

Against: 3,040

%: 19.03