HEAD, HEART, HANDS, HEALTH

Becerra swears in new 4-H council officers

Hays County Commissioners Court Judge Ruben Becerra swore in new officers for the Hays County 4-H Council at a ceremony held Wednesday at the historic courthouse downtown.

Several 4-H members who had won awards at a recent competition were acknowledged during the event.

According to Hays County 4-H Youth Program Coordinator Sierra Murray, the 4-H council has fostered community engagement, leadership skills and personal growth among its members.

Murray spoke to the new officers before they were sworn in by the judge.

“It is such a pleasure to see all of you here. Congratulations on being a Hays County 4-H Council officer. I’m proud to get to know each and every one of you in just the few short months that I’ve been here,” Murray said. “Parents, family, friends I want to say thank you as well. It is truly special to see you taking such an interest in the youth.”

Becerra swore in six new officers: Counsel Delegate Elena Romero- Piche, Parliamentarian Luke Mosser, Social Officer Quincy Raines, Counsel Delegate Layla Elyabouri, President Kaitlyn Miller and Second Vice President Marlena Moore.

Texas 4-H is part of the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service which uses science-based knowledge to create high-quality continuing education to encourage effective and lasting change.

Hays County 4-H participated in the Texas 4-H Roundup that occurred from June 5 to 8 in Bryan/College Station. Several members of Hays County 4-H participated and two celebrated achievements at a recent competition. The competition was large with 1,300 high school aged competitors and 50 diverse competitions.

During the competition, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded 227 youth approximately $2.7 million in scholarships.

At the Texas 4-H Roundup, Ella Ashley participated in photography and received a blue ribbon.

Ella Burden participated in entomology identification, Ally Schrandt participated in the solo/ band talent showcase and Ashley Wortham received a Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship.

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program Director Dr. Montza Williams said the Texas 4-H Council chose 'Define' as the year's theme. “Members have the opportunity to define their goals, achievements, friendships and memories as they process through every level of the program,' Williams said. 'We trust the week of competitions and educational opportunities created defining moments for our members as they pushed themselves to be their best and grow by expanding their boundaries.”

There are approximately six million young people participating in 4-H making it America’s largest youth development organization, Murray said.

4-H provides opportunities for youth to have fun, discover, learn and explore and has made this their mission.