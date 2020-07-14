Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
HEADING TO THE POLLS: San Marcans vote in runoff elections amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tue, 07/14/2020 - 7:51pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.comt
Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Pictured, San Marcos residents visited the polls Tuesday to vote in the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections at the Hays County Government Center. Prior to Tuesday, more than 7% of Hays County's electorate voted early Highlighting the race on the Democratic side was the U.S. Senate runoff between MJ Hegar and Royce West. State House District 45 runoff between Carrie Isaac and Kent "Bud" Wymore highlighted the Republican runoff election. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

