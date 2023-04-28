Health Department expands to new, larger San Marcos location

The Hays County Local Health Department is gearing up to provide more services to the rapidly growing Hays County community. The expanded offerings include a larger space in a new building, located at 101 Thermon Drive.

The expansion of the health department, both in terms of services and space, has been a priority for Health Department Director Tammy Crumley for quite a while. “Our new building is much larger and will accommodate our staffing space needs,” she said. “More importantly, the new location allows us to provide more services to the residents of Hays County.”

Crumley said the recent approval of the purchase of the Thermon Drive building by the Hays County Commissioners Court was the last piece of that puzzle. She said the expanded services will include childhood immunizations and adult safety net for uninsured, underinsured and low-income residents as well as STI treatment. Moving into the new building is a three-phased process, Crumley said. “Our Health Equity and Community Engagement Program team relocated to the new building over the past few weeks,” she said. “Staff who don’t see patients directly will be the next to move, followed by those who see patients, including our TB nurse and eligibility screening for indigent services.”

She said the health department hopes to be fully operational from 101 Thermon Drive by August of this year. Patient health care services for the county’s indigent residents will continue to be provided by Christus Trinity Community Clinic at the 401 Broadway location in San Marcos. New patients who are interested in qualifying for the county's indigent program should apply at the new building.

Matthew Gonzales, program manager for the equity and engagement team, said his staff worked remotely for the past several months while the building purchase was finalized.

“I’m excited to be in the new space and to see how having a permanent home will allow us to enhance our program work,” he said.