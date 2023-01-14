Hill Country Freethinkers Association donates tree to San Marcos Public Library

Nineteen friends of Gil Fulmer showed up in cold and wet weather in December for a dedication of the planting of a Bur Oak tree at the San Marcos Public Library in his memory. Gil died in March 2022 at the age of 77.

All who spoke at the dedication referred to Gil’s compassion, which had been displayed in his service and contributions to others, especially to the Library, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center, the San Marcos Animal Shelter, School Fuel San Marcos, the Southside Community Center, the Hays County Food Bank, Mano Amiga, PALS, KZSM community radio, Hays County Child Protective Board, the San Marcos CISD School Age Parenting Program, ECI Homespun, Community Action Inc. of Central Texas Family Planning program, PFLAG, San Marcos Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and other local charitable endeavors.

Gil received his doctorate in philosophy from Rice University. He was highly influenced by David Hume, the 18th-century Scottish Enlightenment philosopher, who is best known today for his philosophical empiricism, skepticism, and naturalism. Gil's doctoral dissertation was a critique of Ludwig Wittgenstein, considered by some to be the greatest philosopher of the 20th century. Gil mentored philosophy students at Texas State University for over 40 years, along with his wife, Lynne, also a professor of philosophy, who predeceased him in 2010. He was a founding member of the Hill Country Freethinkers Association in 2011.

Submitted by Hill Country Freethinkers Association