Above, events like the Harvest Moon Dinner and Dance at historic Fischer Hall highlight Texas's history, particularly in the Texas Hill Country. Music was provided by Erik Hokkanen and friends. Funds raised go to the Wimberley Institute of Cultures. Below, on Friday, Oct 8, a Music Jam, hosted by T&L Ranch, had music aficionados on the dance floor dancing to the tunes of Lee Wilson. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter