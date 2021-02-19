HOME seeking donations to extend motel stays through freezing temperatures

The HOME Center is taking donations to continue sheltering people in motels as some motel vouchers may run out today.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook today,” said HOME Center President Hannah Durrance. “People are being released today and they don’t know where to go.”

Ruben Garza, Executive Director of Southside Community Center said people they put up on motels will not be released Friday.

Extending motel stays through Saturday is important to keep people safe due to freezing temperatures expected Friday evening. Despite above freezing temperatures during the day, snow and ice linger on the ground.

“A lot of adapting had to be done,” said Durrance. “We have never had to do something of this magnitude...We are trying to adapt as the weather changes. When we initially did this, we were prepared for three to four days. Now that it has gone beyond that we are trying to ensure we have enough funds to continue to shelter them.”

Durrance and other volunteers are working hard with patchy phone and internet access to raise funds to extend stays at motels. “We don’t want to release anyone until temperatures are above freezing,” she said.

The HOME Center has so far housed 150 residents, although that number may be higher with some residents sharing their shelter with others.

Volunteers put together food every night to provide those in motels with meals three times a day. By partnering with the Salvation Army, they got food delivered to those in motels.

Soulful Creations donated 150 meals each night, Pie Society donated pizzas and a local taco shop put together a spur of the moment order of 100 tacos.

Volunteers also checked on a few people in campsites that were not able to get to shelter, brought them food and ensured they had adequate blankets to keep warm.

Residents can help keep people sheltered by donating via venmo at @HOME-Center, online at https://www.homecentertx.org/donate, or through their Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-to-shelter-the-homeless-during-the-cold?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR0N8Xz8rGL_O8abtayDFWTtoNr-4VLhBrt2RSI3a8z3TSlCzTLZ989TUVs

Although they have exceeded their initial fundraising goal, they are still in need of funds to continue sheltering people past their initial expected release date.