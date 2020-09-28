HOMECOMING: Troops welcomed back to San Marcos after deployment

It was a touching "welcome home" for the 4th Battalion - 133rd Field Artillery Regiment as they returned home shortly before midnight, Friday. Servicemen and women were greeted with an escort from the San Marcos Police Department followed by a water cannon salute by the San Marcos Fire Department as the troops returned from deployment across the Middle East.

“No words can describe the emotions coming home from war,” said Jude Prather, Veteran Service Officer for Hays County. "I’m glad our brothers and sisters have safely returned home to their families and our San Marcos community was there to support them.”

Families gathered to celebrate their almost yearlong return after deploying in November 2019. The regiment’s deployment was its first deployment since World War II — 75 years since the battalion organically deployed into combat. The unit provided rocket missile fire in the Middle East as east as Afghanistan, as west as Egypt, as north as Syria and as south as Yemen.

“I can tell you the small town feel that San Marcos gave us — when we pulled in — added to the already emotion of just seeing family again,” Major T.J. Clifton said. “So, it was top notch and I am thankful. This was my fifth deployment. Just coming home this time, it never gets old when you get something like this.”