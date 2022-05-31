Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, Pat Porter signs the memorial board at Monday's Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Kissing Tree Veterans Group. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

HONORING THE FALLEN: Kissing Tree Veterans Group commemorates Memorial Day

Tue, 05/31/2022 - 7:41pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The Kissing Tree Veterans Group presented a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

The event at Kissing Tree included a keynote address from guest speaker retired Army Maj. Gen. Jason K. Kamiya, a performance of a U.S. Armed Forces medley and the signing of a memorial board. Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony ended with a moment of silence, benediction and Taps.

Above, Dale Youngstrom reads The Meaning of Memorial Day.

Above, a veteran honors a loved one by signing the memorial board. 

