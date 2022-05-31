Above, Pat Porter signs the memorial board at Monday's Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Kissing Tree Veterans Group. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
HONORING THE FALLEN: Kissing Tree Veterans Group commemorates Memorial Day
The Kissing Tree Veterans Group presented a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
The event at Kissing Tree included a keynote address from guest speaker retired Army Maj. Gen. Jason K. Kamiya, a performance of a U.S. Armed Forces medley and the signing of a memorial board. Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony ended with a moment of silence, benediction and Taps.
Above, Dale Youngstrom reads The Meaning of Memorial Day.
Above, a veteran honors a loved one by signing the memorial board.