Above, flags fly near the Charles S. Cock House Museum at Veramendi Park in San Marcos. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
HONORING THE FLAG: American flags fly around San Marcos during Flag Day
Tuesday marked Flag Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the Second Continental Congress declaring that the American flag would have “13 stripes, alternate red and white … [and] 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation” in 1777. President Woodrow Wilson declared the day an official holiday in 1916, however, it isn’t a federal holiday.