HOPPIN' MAD: Local breweries caught in TABC's indecision amid virus closures

It's like being a victim of whiplash.

That's what most Texas breweries in the Hill Country are saying in wake of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission's recent decision to pull the plug on an offer made to help the struggling industry.

On July 16, the TABC indicated it was going to ease restrictions for those who could "Modify Your Premises" and expand their outdoor seating.

"By working with TABC, manufacturing and retail businesses can expand the area where they are licensed to sell alcohol or conduct other licensed activities," the statement read on TABC’s website. "Why is it important? Especially during the Coronavirus pandemic, this could help a business, like a restaurant, expand outdoor dining."

It sounded like a good idea to a pair of Hays County breweries. Roughhouse Brewing and Middleton Brewing began immediately ordering food and supplies. The only problem was one week later the TABC rescinded the offer leaving them stymied how to proceed.

"Many of us were going above and beyond, investing more money, purchasing food, buying more furniture to social distance ourselves," said Davy and Alex Pasternak, owners of Roughhouse Brewing. "Then to shut us down after all that effort … it's frustrating."

Alex Pasternak said she was hopeful that TABC might differentiate more and find a way through an inspection process so they could proceed. She said it would give people comfort knowing Roughhouse Brewing was doing the right thing.

"Instead it feels like we're being punished for no reason," she said.

Davy Pasternak said his heart "dropped" when he heard the news TABC rescinded its offer.

"We were under the impression a loophole was being created for businesses like us," Davy Pasternak said. "Thankfully, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild (TCBG) has helped by being our voice. They negotiated this opportunity for us originally but now TABC walked it back. It's very disappointing."

The couple immediately reached out to the governor’s office.

"I try to think what that meeting looked like, when the governor must have said, 'well the numbers are spiking — in this age range — from kids going to bars, so we've got to set a bar standards.' It appears nobody on his team said you might consider the effects. It involves more than just bars on sixth street," Alex Pasternak added.

She said not even they feel comfortable opening the inside seating area of their brewery.

"All we're asking is if we have a patio, and are able to socially distance, can we open the patio," Alex Pasternak asked. "Why is this not an amendment to this executive order for those with open air patios and you're following the rules."

Davy said the best thing their fanbase can do right now is send emails to the governor's office and contact your state representatives.

"Let them hear the voice of the people, that this feels unjust," Davy said. "It can't be just us; it has to come from friends and customers. In the meantime, support your local craft breweries."

Just down the road at Middleton Brewery, Carl Rabenaldt said they are suffering from the same indecisiveness brought about by TABC.

"It hurts,” Rabenaldt said. “We try and plan on certain things. We hired someone to pressure wash our patio, bought new umbrellas, we hired someone to come paint ... we’re spending some money. Then they essentially shut us down by rescinding this offer. There's just no planning at all — it's very aggravating."

Rabenaldt said he wrote a letter to the governor’s office asking to simply come out and speak to them and take a tour of places like theirs with outdoor, open air seating.

"It wasn't an easy process to change our license either," Rabenaldt said. "It took time.”

On its website, the TCBG said the State has already seen at least six craft breweries permanently shut down as a direct result of the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis; that the outlook looked grim.

“A July survey conducted by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild found that one in three Texas craft breweries believe they will have to permanently close in less than three months without some change to the current shutdown order or new economic relief options,” it read. “Two in three believe they will not make it to the end of the year under current conditions.”

Rabenaldt said it would be “devastating for the industry."

"Part of growth in an industry is the introduction of competition into that industry,” he said. “Having a lot of craft breweries in Central Texas and the Hill Country makes us an attraction. The allure won't be here anymore if breweries close permanently."