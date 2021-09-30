HPC votes to apply for Certified Local Government Grant

The City of San Marcos Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously to apply for the 2022 Certified Local Government Grant on Wednesday in an effort to continue the project to recognize the significance of city-owned landmarks within the Dunbar Historic District.

The Texas Historical Commission “CLG grants provide funding to participating city and county governments to develop and sustain an effective local preservation program critical to preserving local historic resources.”

The grant prioritizes funding for projects such as architectural, historical, archaeological surveys/inventories, preparation of nominations to the National Register of Historic Places and preparation of a local preservation plan.

Previously, the National Park Service awarded a $30,000 Underrepresented Communities Grant to the Dunbar Historic District toward the nomination of the Dunbar Home Economics Building, the Calaboose African American Museum and the Ulysses Cephas House for the National Register of Historic Places.

The CLG grant would go toward nominating the Dunbar Historic District as a whole to the National Register of Historic Places.

“It kind of seems like a good opportunity for the City of San Marcos to continue to build on that momentum and take this opportunity to nominate the entire district to the National Register, because it is significant locally, statewide, and to our American history,” said Ryan Perkins, Chairman of the San Marcos Historic Preservation Commission

According to Perkins, a National Register district would make all income-producing properties eligible for the 20% federal and 25% state rehabilitation tax credits — 45% of project costs.

“The work that would go into nominating the district would dovetail well with the work to nominate the three city-owned landmarks, along with efforts underway to restore the Dunbar Home Economics Building and Old First Baptist Church,” Perkins said.

The grant application is due Nov. 1 and the HPC hopes to receive the results regarding the grant by January. The HPC has plans to meet again publicly to discuss the benefits of a Dunbar National Register.

If awarded the grant, the City of San Marcos would need to fulfill a matching requirement. The requirement entails a one-to-one (dollar for dollar) match equal to a 50-50 ratio for the total cost of the project.

For additional information regarding the grant process and details, visit https://www.thc.texas.gov/.

“The ingredients are in place for some great successes in the Dunbar Historic District, and San Marcos is positioned to be a leader in preservation in the region,” Perkins said.