I-35 shutdown: Interstate stopped after truck runs into telecommunications line

Sun, 08/14/2022 - 5:00am
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Interstate 35 was shutdown in San Marcos for an extended period Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line between Wonder World Drive and McCarty Lane. SMTX Utilities, San Marcos Fire Department, San Marcos Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation  worked in collaboration to lift the line from the roadway. Above, first responders work to lift the downed telecommunications line on Friday. 
            Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

