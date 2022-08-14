I-35 shutdown: Interstate stopped after truck runs into telecommunications line
Interstate 35 was shutdown in San Marcos for an extended period Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line between Wonder World Drive and McCarty Lane. SMTX Utilities, San Marcos Fire Department, San Marcos Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation worked in collaboration to lift the line from the roadway. Above, first responders work to lift the downed telecommunications line on Friday.
Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo