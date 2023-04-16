IDA Texas is now DarkSky Texas

DarkSky Texas today announced its new name along with a new initiative intended to reach more Texans about ways to improve outdoor lighting to benefit ourselves, the economy, and nature.

DarkSky Texas is the only Texas chapter of The International Dark-Sky Association which is adopting the new name of DarkSky International. The statewide organization’s announcement comes before the start of International Dark Sky Week, from April 15 to 22.

“As noted by our parent organization, we represent the recognized authority on better lighting to reduce light pollution,” Cindy Luongo Cassidy, president of the board of DarkSky Texas and the Hays County Friends of the Night Sky, said. “Reducing the negative impact of man-made light at night benefits wildlife, human health, energy, our natural heritage and also improves safety.”

The all-volunteer organization also announced that it is accepting applications to join a statewide Advisory Council and will hire staff to increase its reach throughout Texas.

The plan for its next major initiative is to work with statewide conservation leadership, uniting conservation and business leaders, to facilitate the implementation of improved outdoor lighting and to spread educational information on better lighting practices.

Steadily increasing use of Artificial Light at Night now means that 99 percent of people in Europe and North America live under light polluted skies. Dark-sky friendly lighting can be used without polluting our natural night skies and allows us to see better.

DarkSky Texas accomplishes its goals by educating communities, institutions, companies, and landowners on the importance of better lighting.