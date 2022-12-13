Inmate fatally shot by Hays County Corrections Officer identified, County Judge asks for ‘urgent answers’

An inmate who was fatally shot by a Hays County Corrections Officer was identified as Joshua Leon Wright.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said the correction officer was guarding Wright, 36, as he received medical treatment at Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle on Monday when he allegedly assaulted the officer and began to flee. The officer chased Wright through the emergency room. HCSO stated that the officer discharged his firearm, striking Wright. Medical staff immediately began administering life-saving measures, but Wright died.

The Texas Rangers were called to the scene per Hays County Sheriff’s Office policy. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and any further details will be released at a later time.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave as per protocol.

Following Monday’s incident, Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas Executive Director Charley Wilkison said on social media that Wright allegedly grabbed sharp medical instruments and began running toward hospital staff and civilians.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a statement Tuesday asking for the Hays County Sheriff’s Office to provide “urgent answers.”

“There are reports circulating that have not yet been answered by the Sheriff’s Office — that the pretrial detainee who was shot had his feet shackled; that he was shot in the back, multiple times; that a taser was available but not used — and so I am asking for further clarity,” Becerra said. “Additionally, given a recent allegation by the Executive Director of CLEAT that differs from accounts by some of the witnesses in the hospital, I am asking the Sheriff’s Office to release all relevant body-camera footage from the fatal shooting within 10 days of the in-custody death.”

Becerra is asking the video documentation of the incident to be made available by Friday, Dec. 22.

HCSO said Wright was in the Hays County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bail jumping, failure to appear, reckless driving, criminal mischief and evading arrest and detention.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Travis Terreo with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-67679. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324- 8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.