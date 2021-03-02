Insurance agents managing storm aftermath

Local insurance agents have seen a significant but manageable increase of insurance claims in the aftermath of the Texas freeze.

State Farm Insurance Agency reported 40,000 claims across the state, up from just 75 claims related to freezing and burst pipes in 2020.

“We are dealing with it across the state,” said local State Farm agent Jo Stephens. “State Farm has been phenomenal keeping agents informed, we were doing conference calls during the storm. My biggest concern is getting the customers repairs and getting them back to normal.”

Stephens has spent the last two weeks staying in touch with customers and answering questions.

“Having an agent has probably helped a lot of customers,” Stephens said. “They can pick up the phone and have someone to talk to.”

Owner and agent at San Marcos Insurance, Candace Engeling said they have been inundated with claims over the last week and a half since temperatures began to warm up. Normally she receives one or two claims a month, now they get calls daily, mostly for water damage as a result of burst pipes.

State Farm Insurance Agent Amber Leighe Armer had already received 15 claims by the Tuesday after the disaster with more calls pouring in as residents discovered damage in their homes; burst pipes, ceiling leaks resulting from the weight and buildup of snow and a few auto claims were all still trickling in.

“Some people have had to move out due to significant damage,” Armer said. “That is part of your insurance policy, to help you with additional living expenses if your home or apartment is uninhabitable.”

Engeling said they are not expecting clients to wait on repairs until an adjuster can make a visit, which could take two weeks.

“Because it's a catastrophe, they are wanting their clients to go ahead and start the claims process,” said Engeling. She recommends making temporary repairs as soon as possible; take photos before and after and keep receipts for when the adjuster can make a visit.

“Do whatever you can to keep additional damage from occurring; turning off water at the meter, making temporary repairs, mitigate so that no additional damages occur,” Engeling said. “Most insurance companies reimburse you for those expenses.”

Engeling, who works with seven different insurance companies, has found all their companies to be very helpful during this time.

“I haven’t had a single company try to be difficult in any way, they are all stepping up and trying to get their clients taken care of,” she said.

Farmers Insurance also recommends making temporary repairs, but suggests getting multiple estimates for repairs, checking references and paying in installments to avoid fraud and scams.

Another eligible claim is food spoilage for renters and homeowners whose refrigerator was out of power for days, however beware of the deductible amount, which may be more than the contents of your refrigerator is worth. Document and take pictures of food waste if you think you might have a claim. For homeowners that already have a larger claim, tacking on food waste might be worthwhile.

Online claims and virtual inspections have been a useful tool for many residents to get moving on repairs without risking exposure to COVID-19.

“We are trying to handle these claims as virtually as possible because of COVID,” Stephens said. “We want to give ease of access and get the claims processed as fast as possible. Many inspections will be handled via video chat.”

Farmers Insurance also offers 24 hour virtual claims assistance online or over the phone.

Stephens recommends getting in touch with an agent as soon as possible to find out how to proceed, if they think they might possibly have a claim, including small leaks.