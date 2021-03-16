Jail passes inspection after judge’s concerns

The Hays County Jail passed an unannounced on-site visit from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) Tuesday following a request for investigation from Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

Becerra called for the inspection after he was unable to tour the jail to investigate conditions.

“Judge Becerra expressed concerns about the living conditions within the jail facility in several social media posts beginning late last week,” Sheriff Gary Cutler said. “Unfortunately, Judge Becerra would not share those specific concerns with anyone in the sheriff’s office, including the captain in charge.”

Cutler said, without knowing the items in question or any evidence of problems, he and his staff were unable to address and correct any alleged issues.

Becerra told the Daily Record in an interview Monday that he received reports from attorneys, employees, inmates and community members of nonfunctional toilets, lack of airflow, broken walls, exposed construction material and “a putrid smell of swamp gas in the jail cells.”

“Unable to walk-thru the county jail to confirm for myself the conditions reported, I ask that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspect the facility to ensure that the conditions mentioned above have been corrected in our county jail,” Becerra said in a letter to TCJS Executive Director Brandon Wood on Monday.

“It’s very alarming that they won’t let the county judge in to inspect,” Becerra told the Daily Record. “That type of behavior is indicative of having something to hide ... I’m the chief budget officer, I want to verify use of bond money, use of taxpayer dollars, verify all county employees are property cared for.”

An inspector from TCJS determined that no technical assistance was required, and the Hays County Jail was found to be 100% in compliance with all minimum standards as required by the state agency, according to the sheriff's office.

The new jail, which was funded by the $65.1 million of the $106.4 million dollar public safety bond passed by Hays County voters in 2016, has been occupied since January 2021 after multiple days of inspections by the TCJS. There was also an annual inspection in September of 2020, which only suggested renovations to the showers in the old jail facility.

“While we continue to work with our contractor to address minor construction issues, there are no major mechanical issues linked to the expansion and renovation project that would decrease the humane treatment of our inmates,” Cutler said. He expects the renovations to be completed by the summer.

Becerra hoped to be able to tour the jail since the issuance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34 to open up all businesses 100%, but was turned away because tours have not been allowed due to the ongoing construction as well as the onset of COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Before the jail can allow visitors, in accordance with the Executive Order, the sheriff is awaiting approval from the local health authority on a plan that continues to ensure the safety of the public, staff and inmates at the jail. The plan includes frequency and duration of visits and what safety measures will be implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Once approved by the local health authority, it must be submitted to the TCJS for approval.

In the meantime, the jail continues their COVID-19 protocol including providing PPE to staff and inmates, cleaning and sanitizing regularly and providing medical staff to monitor inmates, Cutler said.

“While I was not surprised about the outcome of the site visit, I am grateful to the hardworking men and women of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, who take care of the facility and its residents, for their continued dedication to meeting all jail standards,” Cutler said.