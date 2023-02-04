John Meeks discusses humanitarian relief trip to Ukraine

San Marcos resident John Meeks will speak at the Rotary Club of San Marcos’ next meeting where he’ll share insights about his recent one-month deployment with Samaritan’s Purse to Ukraine.

Meeks brings a first-hand perspective of the war from his experience in Ukraine and what it is like to live and work in an active and increasingly dangerous war zone. He will discuss providing humanitarian relief to the five million internally displaced people in Ukraine that included medical care, shelter, medicine, food, clean water, and heating provisions. During his deployment he worked in the Samaritan’s Purse Country Office helping a large team of Ukrainians, Samaritan’s Purse and other NGO’s operating near the Ukraine border with Russia during some of the heaviest shelling since the commencement of the war.

Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational Christian humanitarian organization that provides aid to people in physical need as part of its Christian missionary work. The name of the organization is derived from the New Testament Parable of the Good Samaritan. Its international headquarters is in Boone, N.C.

Meeks has been a resident of San Marcos for 50 years. He worked at McCoy’s Building Supply for 23 years in the finance, fleet, store construction and manufacturing divisions of the company. He currently serves on McCoy’s Board of Directors. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and was Lt. Cmdr. of the Corps of Cadets his senior year.

Wednesday’s meeting takes place at noon in the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive.

Rotary is nonprofit, nonreligious and nonpolitical. The San Marcos club is 100 years old. Rotary is an international society of over 1.4 million people who strive to generate global, communal and personal change. Visitors are always welcome to attend meetings.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos