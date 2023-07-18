Judge sentences Villareal to 35 years following jury verdict of guilty

A Hays County jury found 63-year-old Elias Villarreal guilty on Wednesday, July 12, of aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

Judge Gary Steel assessed a sentence of 35 years.

The case was prosecuted by Hays County assistant district attorneys Cassidy Story and Allison Buess.

“The verdict and sentence send a clear message that violence against our law enforcement officers will not be taken lightly,' Story said.

Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins expressed his gratitude to the assistant district attorneys, staff and officers whose work secured the verdict.

Higgins said he commended the jury and the court for their work in resolving the case and making the county a safer place for all its residents and visitors.

According to a press release from the Hays Couny District Attorney's Office, trial evidence showed that on Feb. 20, 2022, officers with the Kyle Police Department responded to the intersection of Quail Ridge Rd. and East Post Road in connection to a verbal disturbance call between a male and female.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and observed Villarreal wielding a metal pipe.

Upon law enforcement’s arrival, Villarreal jumped over a fence and attacked a patrol vehicle, striking it several times and doing significant damage, police said.

Officers gave Villarreal repeated orders to drop the weapon and attempted to use a Taser to stop his aggressive behavior, but he then confronted the officers with the pipe in hand before turning briefly away, according to the press release.

At that moment when Villarreal was turned, Officer Seagrave ran up to Villarreal and tackled him to the ground, the press release stated.

Before Seagrave could disarm Villarreal, he turned and struck Seagrave with the metal pipe.

Officers apprehended him and took him into custody. Seagrave sustained a minor injury, police said.

During the punishment phase of the trial, Judge Steel heard evidence of Villarreal’s extensive criminal history, including convictions for voluntary manslaughter, forgery, burglary of a vehicle, assault family violence, assault family violence (third-degree felony), and assault family violence (first-degree felony) with a prior 28year sentence from a Travis County jury.

Villarreal stated during his punishment testimony that he “has no guilt” for what happened on Feb. 20, 2022, and refused to accept responsibility for his actions, according to the district attorney's press release.

Seagrave and Orr testified at the trial about the dangerous and stressful situation Villarreal created and the actions they took to protect the community, Villarreal and themselves, the press release stated.