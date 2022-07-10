JULY JAMS: Dale Watson takes the stage during concert series

The Summer in the Park concert series continued with a performance by Dale Watson on Thursday at San Marcos Plaza Park.

This year marks the 36th year of music and fun. Shows continues through Aug. 11.

The Georges perform on July 14 followed by Shelley King on July 21 and Del Castillo closes out July on the 28th. For additional information about the event and lineups, visit the Summer in the Park Facebook page: @SanMarcosSummer.

Above, Angie Thomas hands out free beer from Aquabrew during Thursday's event.