Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Pictured volunteers with the San Marcos Lions Club pose for photos during the river clean up. Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Lions Club

KEEPING IT CLEAN: Volunteers clean San Marcos River during 36th annual Great Texas River Clean Up

Mon, 03/08/2021 - 7:06pm
Monday, March 8, 2021

Volunteers helped clean the San Marcos River during the 36th annual Great Texas River Clean Up on Saturday. The event, which was created by the Texas Rivers Protection Association, aims to clean all 90 miles of the San Marcos River, including tributaries and creeks that flow into the San Marcos and Blanco rivers. 

Below, volunteers pick up trash near the banks of a creek that flows into the San Marcos River. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

Below, a volunteer helped clean the San Marcos River during the 36th annual Great Texas River Clean Up on Saturday. 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021