KEEPING IT CLEAN: Volunteers clean San Marcos River during 36th annual Great Texas River Clean Up

Volunteers helped clean the San Marcos River during the 36th annual Great Texas River Clean Up on Saturday. The event, which was created by the Texas Rivers Protection Association, aims to clean all 90 miles of the San Marcos River, including tributaries and creeks that flow into the San Marcos and Blanco rivers.

Below, volunteers pick up trash near the banks of a creek that flows into the San Marcos River. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

Below, a volunteer helped clean the San Marcos River during the 36th annual Great Texas River Clean Up on Saturday.