KELANY BRENT DUO AT SAVAGE'S HILL COUNTRY BAR & GRILL

This weekend, I will be at Savage’s Hill Country Bar & Grill in Wimberley to catch the Kelany Brent Duo on the patio at 8 p.m. Savage’s sits at the Junction in Wimberley, and the outside seating area offers a sweet, shady spot for getting a bite to eat, having a drink and watching the sun set over Wimberley Valley. San Marcos- based Kelany Brent plays a pleasant mix of covers from the 80s and 90s, from class rock to country. I recommend the fried mushrooms as an appetizer, the bacon bleu burger and a Sweet and Savage spicy margarita. That plus live music by Kelany will make for a memorable spring evening.