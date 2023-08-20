Kissing Tree hosts nonprofit, volunteer fair

Kissing Tree recently hosted a non-profit and volunteer fair at Independence Hall in the Kissing Tree Community for local nonprofits to showcase their causes and opportunities to residents.

Participating nonprofits and volunteer organizations included San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance, TXST Friends of Fine Arts & Communication, CASA of Central Texas, San Marcos River Foundation, Austin Habitat for Humanity, San Marcos Regional Animal Center, Empowering Womens as Leaders (EWAL Austin), PALS–Prevent a Litter, Community Action Inc. of Central Texas, Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band, Tru Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, Southside Community Center, Hays County CERT, SMTX Rotary Club, Hays-Caldwell Women's Center, Heritage Assoc. of San Marcos, Hays Co. Crime Stoppers, Inc., Hays County Sheriff's Office Community Outreach, Bluebonnet Lions Club, School Fuel San Marcos, St. Vincent de Paul, Hays Co. Citizens Sheriff's Academy Alumni Assoc., Hands of Hope and Greater San Marcos Youth Council.