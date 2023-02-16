Kyle Chamber CEO to serve Texas COC

Kyle Chamber of Commerce CEO Julie Snyder will serve in 2023 as the Vice Chair-Governmental Relations for the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Board for the 2023 fiscal year. TCCE is the longest standing association of chamber of commerce professionals in the nation, working to provide guidance to local and regional chambers through professional education, resources, and networking opportunities.

“TCCE is committed to providing excellence in professional education, networking, resource and idea exchange among the Chamber industry,” said Jim Johnson, TCCE Board Chair. “Julie brings a wealth of knowledge that will allow our organization to achieve its goals in 2023.”

Julie is the Chief Executive Officer at the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce. A position she’s held since 2013. “I’m honored to have been elected by my peers to serve as the Vice Chair of Governmental Relations in addition to another threeyear term for the Board of Directors, representing TCCE’s 230 Chambers from every part of Texas” stated Snyder.

Chambers of Commerce provide a critical link in the communities they serve, working diligently to ensure a sustainable and vibrant business environment for companies to locate, grow and thrive. These committed organizations coordinate and capitalize on the strengths of their respective communities to develop ways to enhance the quality of life and create a place where citizens can live productively, contribute positively and collectively become stronger. These efforts lead to stronger people and better communities.

The mission of the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce is to promote, advocate, connect, and educate businesses to foster and strengthen the local economy.

The mission of TCCE is to serve TCCE members by providing excellence in professional education, connectivity, resource development and idea exchange opportunities to ensure they are empowered to serve their chambers and communities.