Kyle City Council approves budgetary increases for city development costs

With a goal to improve and further Kyle’s development, Kyle City Council approved increased budget amendments for fiscal year 2020-2021 by a total of $8,375,000. Councilmembers voted 7-0 in favor of $4.5 million in additional general funds to complete the design, construction and related costs of Central Park and Cultural Trails,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!