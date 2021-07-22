Kyle City Council creates task force to oversee Gregg-Clarke Park improvements

Taking its first steps to begin development at Gregg-Clarke Park, the Kyle City Council created a task force to oversee its progress.

The task force will consider feedback and suggestions from the public on Gregg-Clarke’s future skate park and improvements while working with the council.

Approved by voters, Proposition B plan will fund park development. The budget includes general expansion and improvement of public parks and trails for $10 million; and $1 million for repairs and a skate park in Gregg-Clarke Park. The city is still working with Hays County to match the amount in bond funds.

“There are aspects of Gregg-Clarke Park that need to be improved,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “The tennis courts need to be resurfaced, the irrigation fixed, and some older elements that aren’t being used. The main focus is to get the skate park but I’d love to see lots of other ideas for improving Gregg-Clarke Park.”

Councilmember Dex Elison, Yvonne Flores-Cale, Robert Rizo will head the task force.

“I think this will be a great asset to the young people of the city,” Rizo said.