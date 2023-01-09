Kyle City Council votes to lower speed limit on sections of FM 150, Jack C. Hays Trail

The Kyle City Council recently voted to lower the speed limit along sections of Farm to Market 150 and Farm to Market 2770, Jack C. Hays Trail.

The council approved an ordinance to lower the speed limits on these roads during its Dec. 20 meeting after receiving results of a Texas Department of Transportation study. The City of Kyle said the study showed that setting new maximum speed limits would improve public safety. Additionally, speed limits on Texas highways are set by the 85th percentile method, which represents the speed a majority of drivers will travel at or below, the city added.

The new speed limit for southbound traffic on FM 2770 will decrease to 45 mph north of Bob Shelton Stadium to FM 150, while the speed limit for northbound on FM 2770 will lower to 45 mph from FM 150 to north of Bob Shelton Stadium.

Above, a map displays speed limit changes on FM 2770. Map courtesy of City of Kyle

The city said the speed limit for eastbound traffic on FM 150 will fall to 35 mph from Interstate 35 northbound frontage road to Lehman Road. Eastbound traffic will be 45 mph from Lehman Road to just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard. Traffic going east on FM 150 will see speed limits at 50 mph from just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard to State Highway 21

Meanwhile, the speed limit for westbound traffic on FM 150 will decrease to 35 mph from Lehman Road to I-35 northbound frontage road, the city said. Additionally, the speed limit just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard to Lehman Road will be 45 mph. The speed limit will be set at 50 mph from SH 21 to just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard. The city added that a reduced speed of 35 mph will exist for school zones on FM 150.

New signage is expected to be put in place by mid-January for the speed limit changes.